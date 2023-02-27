Blackhawks Trade Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty to Toronto Maple Leafs

Hawks trade Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty to Maple Leafs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced Monday.

Here's the full deal:

Chicago receives: 2025 first-round pick (Top 10 protected, moves to a 2026 1st) 2026 second-round pick Forward Joey Anderson Forward Pavel Gogolev



Toronto receives: Jake McCabe (50% salary retained) Sam Lafferty 2024 fifth-round pick (conditional) 2025 fifth-round pick (conditional)



*The Blackhawks will transfer the latest of any 2024 fifth-round picks in their possession to the Maple Leafs.



*In the event that McCabe plays in fewer than 50 percent of his team's playoffs games in 2022-23 or fewer than 25 percent of his team's games in the 2023-24 regular season, the Blackhawks will transfer their own third-round pick in 2025 instead of their fifth-round pick in 2025.



Anderson, 24, has three points (two goals, one assist) in 14 games this season with the Maple Leafs and 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 30 games with their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies. He is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season and carries a cap hit of $750,000.

Gogolev, 23, has spent the majority of the season in the ECHL, where he has 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) in 33 games with the Newfoundland Growlers. He will report to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

The Blackhawks maximized their return by retaining half of McCabe's contract, crunching the cap hit from $4 million to $2 million until his deal expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Following the trade, the Blackhawks are now slated to have two first-round picks in each of the next three NHL Drafts, assuming the 2025 first-rounder doesn't move to 2026. They recently had three first-rounders in the 2022 draft, where they took Kevin Korchinski (No. 7 overall), Frank Nazar (No. 13) and Sam Rinzel (No. 25).

The rebuild is in full swing.

