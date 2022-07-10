Blackhawks' Top Prospects Hit the Ice This Week: Here Are the Rosters, Schedules for Workouts

Hockey season may be three months away, but Chicago Blackhawks fans will get to see some of the team’s future stars on the ice this week as the organization’s development camp gets underway.

The group of 37 prospects will hit the ice beginning Monday at Fifth Third Arena, located near the United Center on Chicago’s West Side.

That group will include all 11 of the team’s picks in the recent NHL Draft, including first-round selections Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar and Sam Rinzel.

Former first-round pick Nolan Allan will also participate, as will 2022 United States Olympic goaltender and former second-round pick Drew Commesso.

Here is the full list of 37 players participating in this week’s camp:

Forwards – Colton Dach, Parker Foo, Liam Gorman, Ryan Greene, Gavin Hayes, Dominic James, Nils Juntorp, Paul Ludwinski, Jalen Luypen, Luke Mobley, Frank Nazar, Ryder Rolston, Samuel Savoie, Joseph Serpa, Landon Slaggert, Victor Stjenborg, Aidan Thompson, Riku Tohila, Jake Wise

Defensemen – Nolan Allan, Louis Crevier, Ethan del Mastro, Slava Demin, Taige Harding, Colton Huard, Wyatt Kaiser, Connor Kelley, Kevin Korchinski, Michael Krutil, Sam Rinzel, Filip Roos, Alex Vlasic

Goaltenders – Dominic Basse, Drew Commesso, Ludvig Persson, Jaxson Stauber, Mitchell Weeks

Here is the week’s schedule for fans:

Monday –

10-11:15 a.m.: Teams 1 and 2 Practice

11:30-12:45 p.m.: Teams 3 and 4 Practice

Tuesday –

10-11:15 a.m.: Teams 1 and 3 Practice

11:30-12:45 p.m.: Teams 2 and 4 Practice

Thursday –

10-11:15 a.m.: Teams 1 and 4 Practice

11:30-12:45 p.m.: Teams 2 and 3 Practice

Friday –

10am: 3-on-3 Scrimmages – Team 1 vs. Team 2, Team 3 vs. Team 4

11 a.m.: 3-on-3 Scrimmages – Consolation and Championship Games

The camp is free and open to the public, and will feature three practice days before two teams lace up their skates for 3-on-3 scrimmages on Friday.

Those scrimmages will be streamed on the Blackhawks’ website.

Fans can watch practices from the rink bleachers, or from ice-level along the boards, the team says.