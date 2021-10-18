Blackhawks to Honor Marian Hossa With Legacy Night Celebration Nov. 9

The Chicago Blackhawks will honor former forward Marian Hossa with a special “Legacy Night” celebration prior to the team’s Nov. 9 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hossa, who stepped away from the sport in 2017 due to a skin condition, will be honored prior to the game, and will be at the United Center for the occasion, the team said:

The event will coincide with Hossa's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, the team said.

Hossa signed a 12-year contract with the Blackhawks prior to the 2009-10 season. He went on to win three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, totaling 186 goals and 229 assists in 534 games with the organization.

After the 2016-17 season, Hossa stepped away from the game of hockey due to a skin condition that was aggravated by wearing hockey pads and equipment. His contract was later traded to the Arizona Coyotes in order to provide salary cap relief to the Blackhawks.

Hossa is one of four key members of the Blackhawks’ championship winning teams to be honored with a “Legacy Night” during the coming season. Forward Andrew Shaw, who won two Stanley Cups with Chicago, will be honored before the Jan. 13 game against the Montreal Canadiens. Defenseman Brent Seabrook will be honored at the Jan. 31 game against the Vancouver Canucks, and defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson will get his moment in the sun March 3 when the Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers.

Veteran broadcaster Pat Foley, who will leave the booth after this season, will also receive a “Legacy Night” celebration on April 14 when the Blackhawks take on the San Jose Sharks.