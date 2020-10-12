Blackhawks Statue Outside of United Center Vandalized Over Weekend, Team Says

A statue featuring the Chicago Blackhawks’ logo was vandalized outside of the United Center over the weekend, with spray-painted slogans and orange paint splattered all over the monument.

The statue, which stands on the north side of the arena on Madison Street, is currently covered with a tarp, the team announced in a statement.

“Over the weekend, the sculpture on Madison Street outside of the United Center was vandalized,” the Blackhawks said in a statement. “It is currently under a tarp for protection, and will be sent off to be repaired in the near future.”

Several slogans were spray-painted around the scene, including “take your trash with you,” “f--- your advisory council, Lori” and “land back.”

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a Twitter account with the username @zhigaagoong, a Native American phrase referring the land around the city, posted images of the defaced statue early Monday morning.

It is not known who vandalized the statue.

The Blackhawks’ logo has stirred controversy over the years, with calls for a change to the symbol growing louder after the Washington Football Team retired its former nickname and logo. The Cleveland Indians also retired their “Chief Wahoo” symbol in recent years, but the Blackhawks have said that they intend to keep their name and logo intact.

The Blackhawks have taken some steps in recent years to address concerns of Native American groups, including outreach efforts and banning fans from wearing headdresses into games at the United Center.