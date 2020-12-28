Blackhawks Star Kirby Dach Undergoes Wrist Surgery, Could Miss 2020-21 NHL Season

Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach underwent successful surgery after fracturing his right wrist earlier this month and could potentially miss the entire 2020-21 NHL season, the team announced Monday.

According to Blackhawks physician Dr. Michael Terry, Dach underwent the surgery Monday after suffering the wrist fracture on Dec. 23. He will miss approximately four-to-five months, Terry announced in the press release.

With the NHL season set to run through May 8, it is possible that Dach could miss the entire regular season, but more updates on his condition will be made available as he recovers from surgery.

Dach was preparing to play for Team Canada in the World Junior Championships in Edmonton when he broke his wrist during an exhibition game against Russia.

Dach then flew back to Chicago to be examined by team physicians, and the determination was made that he would need surgery on the wrist.

Drafted with the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Dach had a solid rookie season for the Blackhawks, with eight goals and 15 assists prior to the league shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. When the league returned to action during the summer, Dach was one of the Blackhawks’ biggest bright spots in the bubble, with a goal and five assists in nine games against the Oilers and Golden Knights.

Dach was likely set to serve as the Blackhawks’ second line center in his sophomore NHL season, but now those plans will be put on hold as he rehabs his wrist injury.

The Blackhawks are due to report to training camp on Jan. 3, with the regular season getting underway on Jan. 13.