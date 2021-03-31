Blackhawks' Stan Bowman Named GM for Team USA in 2022 Olympics

Bowman named GM for Team USA in 2022 Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman has officially been named GM of Team USA for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin was named an assistant.

"I am extremely proud and honored to serve such a prestigious role for USA Hockey," Bowman said in a statement. "It will be exciting to work alongside Bill, John and the rest of our advisory group as we build a group of American hockey players and add to the storied tradition and legacy of Team USA. I look forward carrying the Olympic spirit through the game of hockey as we select a team for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing."

Bowman previously served as a co-manager for Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, along with Peter Chiarelli. He also served on the U.S. Men's National Team Advisory Group for the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Championships.

Bowman was named general manager of the Blackhawks on July 14, 2009 and became the first GM in NHL history to oversee three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015) in the salary cap era. He was promoted to president of hockey operations on Dec. 16, 2020.

