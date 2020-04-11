Blackhawks Sign Forward Michal Teply to Entry-Level Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms on a three-year entry level contract with forward Michal Teply, the team announced Friday.

The contract, which runs through the 2022-23 season, will carry an average value of $825,833, the team announced in a press release.

A 2019 fourth-round draft pick of the Blackhawks, Teply appeared in 53 games with the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice last season, scoring 29 goals and dishing out 34 assists in those contests. According to the Blackhawks, Teply was named WHL Rookie of the Month in January after scoring seven goals and adding seven assists in nine games.

Even with the NHL season paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blackhawks have been busy signing players to contracts. The team recently signed 2017 third round draft picks Evan Barratt and Andrei Altybarmakyan to entry-level contracts, and also signed forward Matthew Highmore and goaltender Kevin Lankinen to contract extensions.