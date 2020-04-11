Michal Teply

Blackhawks Sign Forward Michal Teply to Entry-Level Contract

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 22: Michal Teply, 105th overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, poses for a portrait during Rounds 2-7 of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 22, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms on a three-year entry level contract with forward Michal Teply, the team announced Friday.

The contract, which runs through the 2022-23 season, will carry an average value of $825,833, the team announced in a press release.

A 2019 fourth-round draft pick of the Blackhawks, Teply appeared in 53 games with the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice last season, scoring 29 goals and dishing out 34 assists in those contests. According to the Blackhawks, Teply was named WHL Rookie of the Month in January after scoring seven goals and adding seven assists in nine games.

Sports

Ian Mitchell 18 mins ago

Blackhawks Reportedly Sign Defenseman Ian Mitchell to Entry Level Deal

Major League Baseball 17 hours ago

30 MLB Players Sign on for the Show Video Game Tournament

Even with the NHL season paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blackhawks have been busy signing players to contracts. The team recently signed 2017 third round draft picks Evan Barratt and Andrei Altybarmakyan to entry-level contracts, and also signed forward Matthew Highmore and goaltender Kevin Lankinen to contract extensions.

This article tagged under:

Michal TeplyChicago BlackhawksEvan Barratt
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us