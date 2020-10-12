Blackhawks Sign Forward Mattias Janmark to One-Year Contract

Blackhawks sign forward Mattias Janmark to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Mattias Janmark on a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. His average annual value is $2.25 million.

Janmark, 27, registered 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 62 games last season for the Dallas Stars. He also tallied eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 26 postseason contests.

Janmark is a bottom-six forward who can play center or wing. He averaged 14:37 of ice time last season and was part of the Stars' penalty kill unit.

Janmark's best season came in 2017-18 when he set a career high in goals (19), assists (25), points (34) and ice time average (16:56). He was originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round (No. 79 overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.