Blackhawks Sign Energy Forward Buddy Robinson to 1-Year Contract

The Blackhawks have officially agreed to terms with forward Buddy Robinson on a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced Monday morning. His NHL cap hit is $750,000.

Robinson, 30, has spent most of his professional career bouncing around the NHL and AHL. He has appeared in 53 career NHL games across five seasons, 32 of which came last season with the Anaheim Ducks, where he recorded six points (one goal, five assists). He also registered nine points (four goals, five assists) in 28 games with Anaheim's AHL affiliate San Diego Gulls.

Robinson is a 6-foot-6, 232-pound right-handed shot winger who will likely need to earn a permanent spot on the roster going into training camp. He's a fourth-line energy player with size, although consistency has always been his biggest challenge.

Perhaps one of the reasons for the signing: Robinson was coached by current Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson for four seasons with Ottawa's AHL affiliate Binghamton Senators from 2012-16. There's familiarity between the two of them, and Robinson is probably hoping Richardson can bring out the best in his game as he looks to establish himself as a full-time NHL player at this stage of his career.

