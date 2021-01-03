Blackhawks Sign Dylan Strome to 2-Year Deal

After a lengthy contract negotiation, the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with center Dylan Strome, just one day before the start of training camp in Chicago.

According to the team, the deal will carry a cap hit of $3 million in each of the next two seasons, and will carry Strome to unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

“We believe Dylan is ready to take the next step in his career and build off the strides he has made in his first two years in Chicago,” Blackhawks President and GM Stan Bowman said. “He has great offensive instincts and brings creativity and skill to our team. We are thrilled he is now signed and able to join us tomorrow for the start of training camp.”

In 58 games with the Blackhawks last season, Strome scored 12 goals and added 26 assists.

This season, Strome will likely be looked to as a potential first line center, at least at the start of the campaign, thanks to a potentially season-ending wrist injury for Kirby Dach and Jonathan Toews’ absence due to an unspecified medical condition.

Strome has had plenty of success with Alex DeBrincat in his career, so he could potentially center a line with DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik to start the year, but we’ll find out more when the Blackhawks start up training camp on Monday.

The team’s home opener is set for Jan. 13 when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.