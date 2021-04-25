Blackhawks Sign Defenseman Riley Stillman to 3-Year Contract Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks have locked up another one of their defensemen to a new contract, as Riley Stillman has agreed to a three-year extension with the team.

Stillman, acquired by the Blackhawks in an April 8 trade that also brought Brett Connolly and the rights to Henrik Borgstrom to Chicago, will carry a salary cap hit of $1.35 million per season through the 2023-24 campaign, according to a press release from the team.

Stillman is the seventh Blackhawks defenseman signed through at least the end of next season, with rookies Wyatt Kalynuk and Nicolas Beaudin, along with Adam Boqvist, Connor Murphy, Calvin de Haan and Duncan Keith all signed for the following year as well.

Nikita Zadorov will be a restricted free agent at season’s end.

Stillman has appeared in six games so far with the Blackhawks, with 16 hits and eight blocked shots to his credit.

“Having a young, physical defenseman like Riley in the fold is exciting for the future of our team,” said Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman. “He is growing into an excellent all-around defenseman and that continued development is something we look forward to seeing firsthand. We love his size, and his toughness adds another piece to our defense.”