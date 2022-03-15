Blackhawks Sign Defenseman Prospect Alex Vlasic to Entry-Level Contract

Blackhawks sign Alex Vlasic to entry-level contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have agreed to terms with defenseman prospect Alex Vlasic on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2023-24 season, the team announced Tuesday. His cap hit is $824,167.

Vlasic is expected to arrive in Chicago on Wednesday and will join the team for practice on Thursday. He was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round (No. 43 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Vlasic, 20, registered eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 32 games this season for Boston University. The 6-foot-6 defenseman also led the team in blocked shots (51), and served as an alternate captain during his recently completed junior campaign.

"It’s rare to find a player of Alex’s skill level and size and we look forward to him continuing his development path with our club," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "His steady development at Boston University was noticeable and encouraging as we chart his future with our team. I know Alex shares our excitement in bringing him back home to Chicago to begin his professional hockey career."

A native of Wilmette, Vlasic describes himself as a "defensive defenseman, kind of a shutdown guy." He's the cousin of Sharks defenseman Marc-Eduoard Vlasic, whom he tries modeling his game after.

