Blackhawks Sign 2020 1st Round Draft Pick Lukas Reichel to Entry Level Contract

One of Chicago hockey’s worst-kept secrets is now finally fully out in the open, as Chicago Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel has officially signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team.

According to a press release, Reichel’s cap hit will come to $925,000 per season.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Whispers had been prevalent during the offseason that Reichel, the team’s first round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, would be bringing his talents to North America next season, and Wednesday’s announcement makes that move official.

Reichel appeared in 38 regular season games with Eisbaren Berlin in the German league, scoring 10 goals and dishing out 17 assists. He had two goals and three assists in nine playoff games, helping his squad capture the German championship this spring.

Reichel also played a key role for the German squad in the World Championships in Latvia, with two goals and four assists to his credit in nine games.

It’s not immediately clear whether Reichel will make the Blackhawks’ opening night roster for the 2021-22 season, but he will be eligible to play for the Rockford IceHogs if he doesn’t make the NHL squad from the beginning.