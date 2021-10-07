Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, Seth Jones Named to USA's 2022 Olympic Team

Seth Jones, Patrick Kane named to USA's 2022 Olympic team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones and forward Patrick Kane have been named to Team USA's men's hockey team for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, GM Stan Bowman announced Thursday. Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was also announced as one of the three early members.

"It’s no secret we’re excited about the prospects of our team for the 2022 Games," Bowman said in a statement for Team USA. "Patrick, Auston and Seth reflect the high level of talent that will make up our final roster as we strive to bring gold back home to the U.S."

Kane, 32, will appear in his third Olympics and most notably helped the Americans capture the silver medal in 2010 by recording five points (two goals, three assists) in six games. He's also served as Team USA's captain for the IIHF World Championship twice. Kane is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and Hart Trophy winner, and will go down as arguably the greatest American-born player ever.

Jones, 27, has represented Team USA on numerous occasions in the past but this will be his first Olympic appearance. He's a four-time All-Star and one of the best all-around defensemen in the NHL.

Matthews, 24, is also appearing in his first Olympic games ever. He's the best goal scorer in the league and will likely play on a line with Kane for Team USA.

The official rosters are expected to be announced in January of 2022.

