Blackhawks Set to Debut Reverse Retro Jerseys on Sunday Against Detroit Red Wings

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Blackhawks announce Reverse Retro jersey dates originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Get out those Reverse Retro sweaters you got for Christmas, Chicago.

The Blackhawks revealed Monday that they will debut their 1940s-style jersey in their next game at the United Center and two other times during the 2020-21 season:

  • Sunday, Feb. 28 against the Detroit Red Wings
  • Sunday, March 28 against the Nashville Predators
  • Thursday, April 8 against the Dallas Stars
The Reverse Retro concept represents the "unique and historical moments in each club's history while refreshing the color and design combination for an all-new presentation," according to the NHL. 

The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights each wore their Reverse Retro jerseys during the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe.

