Blackhawks Send 10 Prospects to Rockford as Roster Cuts Continue Ahead of Season

The Chicago Blackhawks are busy trimming down their training camp roster Monday, sending a series of players down to Rockford and placing several veteran players on waivers.

In a press release, the team announced that it had signed a total of 10 prospects to the IceHogs’ roster, meaning they’ll likely begin the AHL season with Rockford in early February.

Forwards Andrei Altybarmakian, Evan Barratt, Matej Chalupa, Mackenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, Cam Morrison, Tim Soderlund and Michal Teply were all sent down to the IceHogs, along with defensemen Chad Krys and Alec Regula.

Defenseman Michael Krutil was released from the team’s training camp roster, and Cale Morris was released from his professional tryout agreement, the team said.

In addition, it was reported Monday that the team had placed defensemen Anton Lindholm and Nick Seeler on waivers, along with forward John Quenneville and goaltender Matt Tomkins.

The moves are part of the team’s push to get down to 23 players on the active roster, with 20 skaters and three goaltenders assured of spots on the opening night roster. The team will also be allowed to have four-to-six “taxi squad” players who will be available on reserve in case of COVID issues during the shortened 2020-21 season.

Players like Brandon Hagel, Phillipp Kurashev and Wyatt Kalynuk are all potential options for the NHL roster and the taxi squad at this time, but the team will likely give more clarity on their status before heading to Tampa Bay for their opening road trip.

The move to waive Tomkins also likely paves the way for Kevin Lankinen to make the roster as the team’s third goaltender, joining Malcolm Subban and Collin Delia in that group.

The Blackhawks will drop the puck on the regular season on Wednesday night when they face the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning.