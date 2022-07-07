Blackhawks Select Frank Nazar With No. 13 Overall Pick in 2022 NHL Draft

Hawks select Frank Nazar with No. 13 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MONTREAL — The Blackhawks went into the 2022 NHL Draft week without a first-round selection, but that changed on Thursday after they traded Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach in separate deals for the No. 7 and No. 13 overall selections and other draft picks.

After taking offensive defenseman Kevin Korchinski with the No. 7 selection, the Blackhawks drafted forward Frank Nazar with the No. 13 pick.

Nazar, 18, recorded 70 points (28 goals, 42 assists) in 56 games for the United States National under-18 team. He also compiled 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 24 games in the USHL.

Nazar is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound center who can also play wing. He was ranked No. 21 among all North American skaters on the NHL’s Central Scouting rankings.

