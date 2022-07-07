Blackhawks Select D Kevin Korchinski With No. 7 Overall Pick in 2022 NHL Draft

Hawks select Kevin Korchinski with No. 7 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MONTREAL — The Blackhawks made a blockbuster trade hours before the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday, shipping All-Star winger Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for three draft picks, which included their first rounder.

With the No. 7 overall selection, the Blackhawks took defenseman Kevin Korchinski.

Korchinski, 18, registered 65 points (four goals, 61 assists) in 67 games last season with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. He also added 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 25 postseason contests.

Korchinski is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound left-handed shot defensemen. He was ranked No. 7 among all North American skaters on the NHL’s Central Scouting rankings.

