Blackhawks' Schedule Set for Series Vs. Oilers

The Chicago Blackhawks will start their training camp on Monday as they prepare for the start of their qualifying round series against the Edmonton Oilers, and we now know when the Blackhawks will take the ice for their first game since the coronavirus derailed the NHL season.

According to the NHL, the Blackhawks will drop the puck on their series with Edmonton on Aug. 1, with a packed slate of games for the opening day of the qualifying round. The Blackhawks will play as the road team in that game, as they will be facing the fifth-seeded Oilers in the best-of-five series.

Here is the full schedule of games for the Blackhawks in that round:

Game 1: Aug. 1

Game 2: Aug. 3

Game 3: Aug. 5

Game 4: Aug. 7 (if necessary)

Game 5: Aug. 8 (if necessary)

A total of 24 teams will take part in the NHL’s return to play in August, with 12 teams from the Western Conference heading to Edmonton and 12 teams from the East heading to Toronto. Those two hub cities will host games through the qualifying round and the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with one of the sites then handling the conference final and the Stanley Cup Final.

If the Blackhawks can knock off the Oilers and advance to the first round of the playoffs, they will face one of the four top-seeded teams in the West. Those four clubs are competing in a round-robin tournament to determine the seeding for the first round of the playoffs.