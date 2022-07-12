Blackhawks' Ryan Greene Borrowing Gear for Prospect Camp After Having Bag Stolen in Montreal

Hawks' Ryan Greene borrowing gear after having bag stolen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Greene has had a whirlwind of a week, for multiple reasons. His childhood dreams came true on Friday after hearing his name called by the Blackhawks, who selected him in the second round (No. 57 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Greene then flew to Chicago to prepare for a week-long development camp with the Blackhawks' prospects, which kicked off on Monday at Fifth Third Arena. And he did so without his hockey bag, which got stolen last Tuesday in Montreal.

"We went to the mall and we came back and the car was gone from the parking lot," Greene told NBC Sports Chicago. "I think somebody used a computer and copied the file. But my hockey bag, all my gear, all my sticks, my golf clubs, all my hoodies, all gone. I'm wearing all new gear this week. I'm just trying to do the best I can, and I think I've done a pretty good job the last few days, for sure."

The gear being stolen is one thing, but breaking in new skates and trying to use different sticks is another. Hockey players are extremely meticulous when it comes to that kind of stuff, and Greene is doing his best to adjust.

"Everything that I'm using here, I've never used it before," Greene said. "The weirdest was the skates. I'm just trying to break in new skates at development camp. Luckily my brother's roommate at his prep school lives 10 minutes from here and he has the exact same stick that I use, so I at least have the stick, just a different flex. But yeah, other than that, it's right from scratch."

If one of the sticks breaks, I half-joked that he might have to steal one of Patrick Kane's from the locker room (although that probably wouldn't be a great idea, given the fact Greene is a righty). At least he has one more to spare.

"He actually gave me two, so I do have a backup plan, which is good," Green said. "But if both of those break, I'm going to have to go to Plan B and try to find something in there."

As far as the stolen hockey bag goes?

"I think it's a lost cause," Greene said. "We tried obviously right away, but we haven't heard anything in about a week's time, so I think that thing's probably a goner now, unfortunately."

