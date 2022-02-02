Blackhawks' Rocky Wirtz: ‘We're Not Looking Back at 2010, We're Looking Forward'

Rocky: ‘We’re not looking back at 2010, we’re looking forward’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz, CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner held a town hall-style event at the United Center on Wednesday to discuss "the greater vision of the organization moving forward."

But things went off the rails when a reporter asked about the Kyle Beach allegations from 2010 and what the Blackhawks can do to make sure a situation like that never happens again. The question was originally directed at Danny but Rocky stepped in.

"I think the report speaks for itself," Rocky said. "The people that were involved are no longer here. We're not looking back at 2010, we're looking forward. And we're not going to talk about 2010."

The exchange got heated when Mark Lazerus of the Athletic and Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune pressed on follow-ups.

"What we're going to do today is our business," Rocky said. "I don't think it's any of your business. Because I don't think it's your business. You don't work for the company. If someone in the company asked that question, we'll answer it and I think you should get on to the next subject. We're not going to talk about Kyle Beach. We're not going to talk about anything that happened.

"We're moving on. You want to keep asking the same question? What more do I have to say? You want to hear the same answer? What's your next question?"

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In December, the Blackhawks settled their lawsuit with Beach, who said he was sexually assaulted iny 2010 by former video coach Brad Aldrich. The settlement is confidential.

"The Blackhawks hope that this resolution will bring some measure of peace and closure for Mr. Beach," Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz, CEO Danny Wirtz and Susan Loggans, Beach's attorney, said in a joint statement.

"As for the Blackhawks organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that, going forward, this team will be a beacon for professionalism, respect and integrity in our community. We remain grateful for the trust and support of the Blackhawks community, and we promise to continue working every day to earn and maintain that trust."