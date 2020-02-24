Blackhawks Reportedly Trade Erik Gustafsson to Calgary

With the NHL trade deadline looming, the Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly made a trade, sending defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the Calgary Flames.

The deal was first reported by Sportsnet Senior Columnist Eric Francis:

Flames acquire Gustafsson from Chi. #SNTrade — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) February 24, 2020

According to Francis, the Blackhawks will acquire at least one conditional draft pick in exchange for Gustafsson, but it's unclear what pick, or what conditions, are involved in the swap.

Gustafsson has six goals and 20 assists in 59 games this season for the Blackhawks. He has been held out of the team's last two games ahead of the trade deadline.

The blue liner is set to become a free agent at season's end. He carries a $1.2 million cap hit.

After a breakout 2018-19 season that saw him rack up 17 goals and dish out 43 assists, Gustafsson has struggled in his contract season, with 26 points in 59 games for the Blackhawks.

The NHL trade deadline is set for 2 p.m. Monday.