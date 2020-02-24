Erik Gustafsson

Blackhawks Reportedly Trade Erik Gustafsson to Calgary

The defenseman had been held out for the last two games prior to the NHL trade deadline

By James Neveau

With the NHL trade deadline looming, the Chicago Blackhawks have reportedly made a trade, sending defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the Calgary Flames.

The deal was first reported by Sportsnet Senior Columnist Eric Francis:

According to Francis, the Blackhawks will acquire at least one conditional draft pick in exchange for Gustafsson, but it's unclear what pick, or what conditions, are involved in the swap.

Gustafsson has six goals and 20 assists in 59 games this season for the Blackhawks. He has been held out of the team's last two games ahead of the trade deadline.

Local

Robin Lehner 6 mins ago

Blackhawks Reportedly Trade Robin Lehner to Vegas Golden Knights

Decision 2020 18 mins ago

These Are the Referendum Questions on Chicago, Suburban Cook County Voters’ Ballots

The blue liner is set to become a free agent at season's end. He carries a $1.2 million cap hit.

After a breakout 2018-19 season that saw him rack up 17 goals and dish out 43 assists, Gustafsson has struggled in his contract season, with 26 points in 59 games for the Blackhawks.

The NHL trade deadline is set for 2 p.m. Monday.

This article tagged under:

Erik GustafssonChicago BlackhawksNHL Trade Deadline
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us