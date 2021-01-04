Blackhawks Reportedly Place Forward Zack Smith on Waivers

As the Chicago Blackhawks open training camp, they have already begun to make some interesting decisions, including reportedly placing forward Zack Smith on waivers.

Smith, who appeared in 50 games for the Blackhawks this season, was one of two players placed on waivers by NHL teams today, according to Elliotte Friedman:

Zack Smith (CHI) and Marko Dano (WIN) on waivers. Prow clears. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 4, 2021

Smith missed the NHL restart in Edmonton after suffering a back injury during the regular season, but with the reported decision to waive him, it would at least appear that he is healthy enough to play in the coming year.

The forward has one year remaining on a four-year deal that he signed with the Ottawa Senators prior to the 2017-18 season. It is unclear what the Blackhawks intend to do with Smith if he clears waivers, but he could be assigned to the club’s AHL affiliate in Rockford, or he could be released to try to sign with another team.

Smith had four goals and seven assists in 50 games with the Blackhawks last season.