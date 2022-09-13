Blackhawks Release Roster for 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

Hawks release roster for Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Blackhawks will collide with the Minnesota Wild on Friday and Sunday at Fifth Third Arena in a mini two-game series featuring each club's top prospects in the 2022 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.
The two games and three practices will be free and open to the public, and both scrimmages will be streamed live on the Blackhawks' website.
On Tuesday, the Blackhawks announced their roster, which includes 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. Former first-round picks Kevin Korchinski and Lukas Reichel headline the group, and Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen and his staff will be behind the bench for the week.
Below is the full roster:
Here's an official schedule of the events:
Wednesday, Sept. 14
12 – 2 p.m.: Practice
Thursday, Sept. 15
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Practice
Friday, Sept. 16
10 – 11 a.m.: Morning skate
7 p.m.: Game vs. Minnesota
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Practice
Sunday, Sept. 18
1 p.m.: Game vs. Minnesota
