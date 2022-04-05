Blackhawks Recall Top Prospect Lukas Reichel From Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled top prospect Lukas Reichel from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Tuesday.

Reichel, 19, leads the IceHogs in goals (21), assists (28) and points (49) through 49 games this season. Since the month of December, he has never gone more than two games without recording at least one point.

This is the third time Reichel has been recalled by the Blackhawks this season. He has no points in five NHL games and has averaged 14:10 of ice time over that stretch.

The Blackhawks and IceHogs each have 12 games left, but the AHL club is currently sitting as the No. 4 seed in the Central Division. Reichel will probably find his way back to Rockford before the season’s end to assist with the playoff push and, if it clinches, participate in the postseason.