Dennis Gilbert

Blackhawks Recall Dennis Gilbert From Rockford

Gilbert has been a healthy scratch in recent weeks, but will rejoin the Blackhawks' roster ahead of Saturday's game in Arizona

By James Neveau

The Chicago Blackhawks will return from their bye week on Saturday when they take on the Arizona Coyotes, and ahead of that game they recalled defenseman Dennis Gilbert from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

Gilbert has bounced back and forth between the Blackhawks and IceHogs in recent weeks, as he was struggling to get ice time in Chicago with the recent quality play of Slater Koekkoek. In 20 games this season, Gilbert has a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks while racking up 38 penalty minutes.

In 15 games with the IceHogs, Gilbert has a pair of assists.

There was no corresponding roster move made, indicating the Blackhawks will carry seven defensemen into the post-bye week period. Puck drop between the Blackhawks and Coyotes is set for 7 p.m.

