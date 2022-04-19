Blackhawks Reassign Top Prospect Lukas Reichel to AHL's Rockford IceHogs

Chicago Blackhawks top prospect Lukas Reichel has been reassigned to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, where he will help the team in its playoff push.

Reichel, who notched his first career point in Saturday’s loss to the Nashville Predators, has appeared in 11 games so far this season for the Blackhawks.

That number is significant because it means that the first year of the three-year entry-level contract that he signed with the Blackhawks has now been used up, meaning that he will hit restricted free agency at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Getting him to restricted free agency sooner will not only give him a chance to sign for a bigger-money deal sooner, but could also help the Blackhawks in allowing them to get him signed to a so-called “bridge contract” in the near-future, giving them more salary cap flexibility while also paying Reichel more money sooner.

In 49 games with the IceHogs, Reichel has 21 goals and 28 assists, averaging exactly one point per game in the minor leagues.

The IceHogs are currently sitting in the fourth spot in the AHL’s Central Division, with a record of 34-26-4. If the season were to end on Tuesday, the IceHogs would play the Iowa Wild in a best-of-three Central Division playoff, with the winner going on to face the Chicago Wolves in the divisional semifinals.