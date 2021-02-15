Blackhawks' ‘Queen of Hearts' Raffle Jackpot Now Over $1 Million

The jackpot in the Chicago Blackhawks’ virtual “Queen of Hearts” raffle is now over $1 million, with proceeds from the contest going to benefit the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.

This week marks the 30th installment of the drawing, which takes place every Sunday. Fans can purchase tickets for the drawing on the Blackhawks’ website, and if their entry secures the queen of hearts in the 52-card deck, then they will walk away with at least $500,000.

According to the team’s website, all proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. In recognition of Black History Month, a portion of February’s proceeds will be donated to My Block, My Hood, My City.

In order of participate in the Queen of Hearts raffle, fans must purchase tickets via the team’s website. Tickets are available in several amounts, including five for $10, 20 for $20, 100 for $40 and 300 for $100.

When purchasing tickets, fans are asked to pick an unopened envelope. As of this week, 23 envelopes are available for the Sunday drawing.

On Sunday at 7 p.m., one winning ticket number will be selected, and the envelope selected will be opened. If the envelope contains one of the other 22 cards in the deck, the winning fan will receive an autographed Blackhawks item.

If the envelope contains the queen of hearts, then that fan will win half of the progressive jackpot.

If any other card is chosen, a new raffle will start for the following week.