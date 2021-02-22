Lucas Carlsson

Blackhawks Provide Injury Updates on Lucas Carlsson, Connor Murphy, Dylan Strome

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Blackhawks injury updates on Carlsson, Murphy, Strome originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks provided injury updates on three players ahead of Monday's practice in Columbus:

  • Lucas Carlsson (strained groin) has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 19. He is expected to miss 10-14 days.
  • Connor Murphy has been activated from injured reserve after missing the last six games with a right hip injury.
  • Dylan Strome was placed in concussion protocol and did not practice with the team on Monday.

Head coach Jeremy Colliton will address the media later in the afternoon, so stay tuned for more information.

The Blackhawks are scheduled to play the Blue Jackets on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena.

