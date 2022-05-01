Blackhawks Prospects Nolan Allan, Colton Dach to Join Rockford for Playoff Run

Nolan Allan, Colton Dach to join Rockford for playoff run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Rockford IceHogs are beefing up their roster for the Calder Cup Playoffs by adding Blackhawks defenseman prospect Nolan Allan and forward prospect Colton Dach to the team after their junior seasons came to an end over the weekend.

Allan, 19, racked up 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) in 65 points this season for the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League. He also had one assist in five postseason contests.

Allan was selected by Chicago in the first round (No. 32 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He put up some strong offensive numbers this past season but is better known to be a shutdown-type defenseman.

Dach, 19, is coming off a terrific season with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, where he led the team in goals (29), assists (50) and points (79) in 61 games. He was held off the scoresheet in five postseason contests.

Dach was taken by the Blackhawks in the second round (No. 62 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He's known to be a power forward who likes to shoot the puck, and is very good at it. Colton, of course, is also the younger brother of Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.

The IceHogs will take on the Texas Stars in a best-of-three first-round series, beginning Wednesday at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford. The winner will face the No. 1 seed Chicago Wolves in a best-of-five series.

