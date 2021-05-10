Blackhawks Prospect Lukas Reichel Will Reportedly Play in World Championships

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel is going to continue playing hockey this spring, as the forward will reportedly represent Germany in the upcoming World Championships, set to begin May 21 in Latvia.

Reichel, a first-round pick of the Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Draft, scored 10 goals and dished out 17 assists in 38 games for Eisbaren Berlin in the German league this season.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

NHL.com's Brandon Cain first reported that Reichel will represent Germany in the tournament.

#Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel has joined the German national team for the World Championship, which is May 21 to June 6 in Latvia.



Reichel scored 27 points (10G, 17A) in 38 regular-season games and five points (2G, 3A) in nine playoff games for Eisbären Berlin win the #DEL. — Brandon Cain (@brandonmcain) May 10, 2021

Reichel tested positive for coronavirus shortly before the World Junior Championships in 2020, preventing him from taking part in that competition.

Reichel's Eisbaren Berlin squad captured its league title earlier this week, leading to some questions over whether the youngster will come to the United States next season.

If Reichel were to leave Europe and come to the United States, he could join a recent bumper crop of European stars making the jump over to the U.S. to play for the Blackhawks. Dominik Kubalik has racked up 47 goals and 36 assists in 123 games since coming over to the Hawks from the Czech Republic, and Pius Suter has had a solid rookie season for Chicago, with 13 goals and 12 assists in 54 games.

The Blackhawks will wrap up their regular season on Monday night with a contest against the Dallas Stars. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the United Center.