Blackhawks Prospect Colton Dach Traded From Saskatoon to Kelowna Rockets in WHL Swap

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Colton Dach will be playing hockey for another junior team this season, as he has been traded to the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League.

Dach, a second-round pick of the Blackhawks in the 2021 NHL Draft and the brother of 2019 first round pick Kirby Dach, was acquired by the Rockets in exchange for center Trevor Wong, who was sent to the Saskatoon Blades in the deal.

In 20 games with the Blades last season, the forward scored 11 goals and dished out nine assists, and also picked up 16 penalty minutes.

Dach played for the Blackhawks during the recent Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, appearing in two games against prospects from the Minnesota Wild. He also was named to the Blackhawks’ training camp roster this preseason.

The Rockets will get their season underway on Oct. 8, taking on the Victoria Royals in a two-game series on the road.