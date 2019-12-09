Blackhawks Place Andrew Shaw on Long-Term Injured Reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Andrew Shaw on long-term injured reserve as the team called up additional players from Rockford.

The move was made retroactively, with Shaw’s spot dated back to Nov. 30, according to the team.

While it remains unclear how long Shaw will be out, the designation requires he miss a minimum of 10 games.

Shaw has been out since he suffered a concussion in a game against the Avalanche in November.

The team also called up defenseman Adam Boqvist, who has skated in six games with the team this season, and forward Matthew Highmore, who has skated in two games, from the Rockford Icehogs.