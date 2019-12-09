Andrew Shaw

Blackhawks Place Andrew Shaw on Long-Term Injured Reserve

Shaw was placed on IR retroactive to Nov. 30, according to the team

501500686
NHLI via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Andrew Shaw on long-term injured reserve as the team called up additional players from Rockford. 

The move was made retroactively, with Shaw’s spot dated back to Nov. 30, according to the team. 

While it remains unclear how long Shaw will be out, the designation requires he miss a minimum of 10 games. 

Local

skokie 7 hours ago

Skokie Residents Gather to Condemn Anti-Semitic Violence

Chicago Forecast 6 hours ago

Rain, Snow Set to Greet Commuters Monday

Shaw has been out since he suffered a concussion in a game against the Avalanche in November.

The team also called up defenseman Adam Boqvist, who has skated in six games with the team this season, and forward Matthew Highmore, who has skated in two games, from the Rockford Icehogs. 

This article tagged under:

Andrew ShawChicago Blackhawksinjured reserve
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us