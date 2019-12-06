Blackhawks Place Andrew Shaw, Duncan Keith on Injured Reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks have made a roster move Friday, placing defenseman Duncan Keith and forward Andrew Shaw on injured reserve.

Both moves were made retroactively, with Keith’s spot on IR backdated to Nov. 29 and Shaw’s to Nov. 30, according to the team.

Any player on injured reserve must be out of action for a minimum of seven days, meaning that Keith is already technically eligible to return and Shaw will be eligible to return after Friday’s game against the New Jersey Devils.

The moves were likely made to clear roster spots in case the Blackhawks want to call up additional players with Keith and Shaw out of the mix. Both have already been ruled out for Friday’s game, but it’s unclear when either will return.

Keith has been out of action since suffering a groin injury in a Nov. 29 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, and Shaw has been out since Nov. 30 after suffering a concussion in a game against the Avalanche.

The Blackhawks will return home after Friday’s game for a Sunday game against the Arizona Coyotes, and then will embark another road trip beginning Tuesday in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights.