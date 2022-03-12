Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Passes Hull for Second in Franchise Points

Hawks' Kane passes Hull for second in franchise points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Kane has officially surpassed Hall of Famer Bobby Hull for second-most points in franchise history.

Kane is officially second all-time in franchise history with 1,154 career points pic.twitter.com/W3zc1MtPah — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) March 13, 2022

In a fitting tale, Kane set up longtime teammate and captain Jonathan Toews in the second period as Toews made the game 2-1 against the Ottawa Senators Saturday. Kane now has 1,154 points and sits behind Stan Mikita who has 1,467.

Kane had a career night in Tuesday's 8-3 game against the Anaheim Ducks. Kane totaled six points — the most in a single game in his 15-year career — after scoring a goal and recording five assists in the game.

The future Hall of Famer recorded his 720th assist in February, passing up Denis Savard for second most-assists in franchise history.