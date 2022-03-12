Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Passes Hull for Second in Franchise Points

Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane has officially surpassed Hall of Famer Bobby Hull for second-most points in franchise history.

In a fitting tale, Kane set up longtime teammate and captain Jonathan Toews in the second period as Toews made the game 2-1 against the Ottawa Senators Saturday. Kane now has 1,154 points and sits behind Stan Mikita who has 1,467.
 
Kane had a career night in Tuesday's 8-3 game against the Anaheim Ducks. Kane totaled six points — the most in a single game in his 15-year career — after scoring a goal and recording five assists in the game.
 
The future Hall of Famer recorded his 720th assist in February, passing up Denis Savard for second most-assists in franchise history.
 

