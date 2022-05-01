Blackhawks Part Ways With Coaches Marc Crawford, Rob Cookson, Reports Say

The Chicago Blackhawks have parted ways with associate coach Marc Crawford and assistant coach Rob Cookson, according to multiple reports.

“They have each made significant contributions to our club and we appreciate their dedication,” the team said in a statement. “We wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Crawford, 61, had been an assistant coach with the Blackhawks since June 4, 2019 before being elevated to associate head coach in November 2021 to be interim head coach Derek King’s right-hand man.

Cookson, 61, was also hired in November as a temporary solution to round out a thin staff after Jeremy Colliton and assistant coaches Sheldon Brookbank and Tomas Mitell were relieved of their duties less than a month into the season.

King remains the interim coach for now, although a decision is expected soon. Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on Friday during the pregame show on NBC Sports Chicago that the management group is currently putting together a profile of its next long-term head coach, and King will be part of the mix.