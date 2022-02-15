Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury Not a Golden Knights' Trade Target, GM Says

Blackhawks' Fleury not a Golden Knights’ trade target originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon shot down rumors Tuesday on the team's chance of acquiring Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

.@GoldenKnights general manager Kelly McCrimmon shot down rumors of a potential reunion with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on Tuesday. https://t.co/ALVUlywRtR — Golden Edge (@GoldenEdgeRJ) February 15, 2022

Frank Seravelli of Daily Faceoff claimed that sources said Vegas "expressed interest in a Marc-Andre Fleury reunion" to replace injured goaltender Robin Lehner. But the rumors are simply not true as Jack Eichel is set to make his Golden Knights debut on Wednesday.

"There is absolutely no credence to that rumor at all," McCrimmon told Review Journal. "I wouldn't normally speak (officially) on such things, but there will be so much racket about this, it's important to let people know that's not going to happen."

Fleury played with the Golden Knights from 2017-2021 before getting traded to the Hawks. He was selected in 2017 by Vegas in the expansion draft.

The 37-year-old opened up about returning to Vegas for the first time in an opposing uniform before the Hawks game at Vegas in January.

"I don't know, it just feels weird so far," Fleury said. "We got in late last night, but the staff at the hotel was nice and welcoming. It’s weird to come to the rink and be in this locker room, be on the other side and all that, but I think it’ll be different tomorrow. Maybe emotional as well."

It was definitely an emotional night for Fleury as he watched a video tribute in tears pregame at T-Mobile Arena.

Marc-Andre Fleury with tears running down his face watching video tribute in his return to Vegas. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/X5vbwEXPr9 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 9, 2022

The NHL trade deadline is two months away and Fleury's name is one that will float around if teams are in the market for a No. 1 goaltender. He won the Vezina Trophy last season with the Golden Knights and received his 500th win this year.

But the future Hall-of-Famer isn't too concerned about any potential trade buzz.

"I dont know, it's not my thought yet," Fleury said in January. "All I want is to have this team make the playoffs. Honestly, that's what's in my head right now. To me, it's not looking too far ahead. I just want to put this team in a good position to make the playoffs, and that's my goal."

