Blackhawks Make Roster Move, Claim Nick Seeler on Waivers From Wild

The defenseman has appeared in six games so far this season

By James Neveau

ST. PAUL, MN – FEBRUARY 15: Nick Seeler #36 of the Minnesota Wild makes a pass during a game with the New Jersey Devils at Xcel Energy Center on February 15, 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.(Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Chicago Blackhawks made a roster move Monday, claiming defenseman Nick Seeler off waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild announced the move Monday, which comes just ahead of their Tuesday game against the Blackhawks:

“The Wild would like to thank Nick for his hard work on and off the ice and wish him the best of luck with the Blackhawks (except for tomorrow night),” the team tweeted.

Seeler, who was placed on waivers Sunday, has appeared in six games with Minnesota this season. In his NHL career, Seeler has appeared in 99 games, scoring two goals and adding nine assists.

Seeler has not appeared in a game since Dec. 7. He has one year remaining on his contract, making $725,000 per season. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season.

