Blackhawks Make Roster Move, Claim Nick Seeler on Waivers From Wild

The Chicago Blackhawks made a roster move Monday, claiming defenseman Nick Seeler off waivers from the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild announced the move Monday, which comes just ahead of their Tuesday game against the Blackhawks:

NEWS: #mnwild defenseman Nick Seeler has been claimed off waivers by Chicago.



The #mnwild would like to thank Nick for his hard work on and off the ice and wish him the best of luck with the Blackhawks. (Except for tomorrow night... 😏) — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 3, 2020

Seeler, who was placed on waivers Sunday, has appeared in six games with Minnesota this season. In his NHL career, Seeler has appeared in 99 games, scoring two goals and adding nine assists.

Seeler has not appeared in a game since Dec. 7. He has one year remaining on his contract, making $725,000 per season. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season.