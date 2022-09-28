Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski, Lukas Reichel Connect for Pretty Goal

Hawks' Korchinski, Reichel connect for highlight-reel goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Get used to this, Blackhawks fans: Kevin Korchinski and Lukas Reichel connected for a beautiful goal in Wednesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings, providing a glimpse of what the future might look like in Chicago one day.

Korchinski received a pass from Philipp Kurashev in his own end, skated the puck out then fired a ridiculous sauce pass from blue line to blue line to Lukas Reichel, who scored on a breakaway. The goal gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead in the first period.

Take a look at the highlight reel play here:

Korchinski and Reichel were each first-round picks by the Blackhawks, with the former taken No. 7 overall in 2022 and Reichel selected No. 17 overall in 2020. It was the first time the two connected in a game and probably won't be the last.

