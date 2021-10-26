blackhawks covid

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews, Henrik Borgstrom Enter COVID-19 Protocol

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Toews, Borgstrom enter COVID-19 protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks forward Henrik Borgstrom and captain Jonathan Toews have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and did not practice on Tuesday, the team announced.

COVID-19 protocol-related absences can be the result of a number of factors, including an initial positive test that remains unconfirmed, symptomatic individuals, high-risk close contact, or a confirmed positive test, among others.

Borgstrom and Toews join Patrick Kane, Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman as the five players in the protocol, along with assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Tomas Mitell and Jimmy Waite.

Borgstrom and Toews have each played in all six games so far this season. Toews is coming off a two-point outing in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Blackhawks host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday and are searching for their first win of the season.

