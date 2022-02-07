Jeff Greenberg

Blackhawks Interview Cubs' Jeff Greenberg for GM Job

The Blackhawks said their search for a full-time general manager will include non-hockey candidates. The first such interviewee is no stranger to Chicago.

Monday, the Blackhawks announced they interviewed Cubs assistant general manager Jeff Greenberg for their GM job. 

Greenberg is well regarded in the Cubs front office. The University of Pennsylvania and Columbia Law School grad joined the organization in 2012 as a baseball operations intern, working his way up to director of pro scouting and baseball operations.

The Cubs promoted him to his current role as assistant GM in 2020, after Jed Hoyer took over as team president.

Greenberg is the fifth candidate the Blackhawks have interviewed, a group that includes interim GM Kyle Davidson.

