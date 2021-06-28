Blackhawks Hire Law Firm to Conduct Independent Review of Sexual Assault Allegations

Blackhawks hire firm to investigate sexual assault allegations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Blackhawks have launched an investigation into sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Alrich, team CEO Danny Wirtz told staffers in an internal memo on Monday.

The law firm Jenner & Block LLP, led by former federal prosecutor Reid Schar, will conduct an "independent review" of the allegations.

Chicago radio station WBEZ first reported in May on the lawsuit, where an unidentified former player from the 2010 team alleged Aldrich sexually assaulted him and another player during their Stanley Cup run. Former skills coach Paul Vincent told TSN last week that he called a meeting before the 2010 Western Conference Final to inform the management group of the allegations and to advise the executives to report the incident to police, but they never did.

"Much has recently been said and written regarding the two lawsuits filed against the organization stemming from alleged events that occurred in 2010," Wirtz wrote in the memo, which was first reported by The Athletic. "We want to reiterate to you that we take the allegations described in these lawsuits very seriously. They in no way reflect this organization’s culture or values.

"Mr. Schar and his firm have significant experience conducting independent investigative reviews, have no previous ties to the Blackhawks organization, and have been directed to follow the facts wherever they lead."

Wirtz also wrote in Monday's memo that the Blackhawks will not comment further on the situation "out of the respect of the legal proceedings and independent review" until each process has "reached its respective conclusion."

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.