Blackhawks Forward Drake Caggiula to Face Hearing After Hit on Tyler Ennis

Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula is facing a hearing with NHL Player Safety after a hit on Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis during Saturday’s game between the two squads.

Caggiula, who had nine goals and six assists in 40 games for the Blackhawks during the regular season, could face a fine or a suspension for the hit, which caused Ennis to go to the Oilers’ dressing room:

Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety for this hit on the Oilers' Tyler Ennis: https://t.co/3r1OfMZWF5 pic.twitter.com/QN1hHCKQQF — Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) August 2, 2020

The on-ice officials did not penalize Caggiula for the hit, and in fact assessed Ennis a two-minute penalty for delay of game after his clearing attempt sailed over the glass.

If the Blackhawks were to be without Caggiula, it would eliminate one of their more versatile forwards from their lineup, as the winger has moved up and down the lineup throughout the season.

He had four hits and a blocked shot in 11:25 of ice time in Saturday’s contest, a 6-4 Blackhawks win over the Oilers.

The two teams will tangle again Monday night, with puck drop scheduled for 9:30 p.m.