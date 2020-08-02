Drake Caggiula

Blackhawks Forward Drake Caggiula to Face Hearing After Hit on Tyler Ennis

By James Neveau

ST. LOUIS, MO - FEBRUARY 25: Chicago Blackhawks center Drake Caggiula (91) in an NHL game against St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – FEBRUARY 25: Chicago Blackhawks center Drake Caggiula (91) during an NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues, on February 25, 2020, at Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO. Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula is facing a hearing with NHL Player Safety after a hit on Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis during Saturday’s game between the two squads.

Caggiula, who had nine goals and six assists in 40 games for the Blackhawks during the regular season, could face a fine or a suspension for the hit, which caused Ennis to go to the Oilers’ dressing room:

The on-ice officials did not penalize Caggiula for the hit, and in fact assessed Ennis a two-minute penalty for delay of game after his clearing attempt sailed over the glass.

If the Blackhawks were to be without Caggiula, it would eliminate one of their more versatile forwards from their lineup, as the winger has moved up and down the lineup throughout the season.

He had four hits and a blocked shot in 11:25 of ice time in Saturday’s contest, a 6-4 Blackhawks win over the Oilers.

The two teams will tangle again Monday night, with puck drop scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

