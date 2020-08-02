Drake Caggiula

Blackhawks Forward Drake Caggiula Suspended for Game 2 After High Hit on Tyler Ennis

By James Neveau

Drake Caggiula adjusts his helmet during a game against the St. Louis Blues

CALGARY, AB – FEBRUARY 15: Chicago Blackhawks Right Wing Drake Caggiula (91) adjusts his helmet before the start of the first period of an NHL game where the Calgary Flames hosted the Chicago Blackhawks on February 15, 2020, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula has been suspended for one game by the NHL after his hit on Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis during Saturday’s game between the two squads.

Caggiula, who had nine goals and six assists in 40 games for the Blackhawks during the regular season, will miss Game 2 of the series after the hit, which caused Ennis to go to the Oilers’ dressing room:

The on-ice officials did not penalize Caggiula for the hit, and in fact assessed Ennis a two-minute penalty for delay of game after his clearing attempt sailed over the glass.

Caggiula was skating on the team's third line with Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach during the Game 1 victory, but now another forward, likely Dylan Sikura, could slot into the lineup instead for Game 2.

Caggiula four hits and a blocked shot in 11:25 of ice time in Saturday’s contest, a 6-4 Blackhawks win over the Oilers.

The two teams will tangle again Monday night, with puck drop scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Drake Caggiula
