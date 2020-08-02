Blackhawks Forward Drake Caggiula Suspended for Game 2 After High Hit on Tyler Ennis

Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula has been suspended for one game by the NHL after his hit on Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis during Saturday’s game between the two squads.

Caggiula, who had nine goals and six assists in 40 games for the Blackhawks during the regular season, will miss Game 2 of the series after the hit, which caused Ennis to go to the Oilers’ dressing room:

Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety for this hit on the Oilers' Tyler Ennis: https://t.co/3r1OfMZWF5 pic.twitter.com/QN1hHCKQQF — Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) August 2, 2020

The on-ice officials did not penalize Caggiula for the hit, and in fact assessed Ennis a two-minute penalty for delay of game after his clearing attempt sailed over the glass.

Caggiula was skating on the team's third line with Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach during the Game 1 victory, but now another forward, likely Dylan Sikura, could slot into the lineup instead for Game 2.

Caggiula four hits and a blocked shot in 11:25 of ice time in Saturday’s contest, a 6-4 Blackhawks win over the Oilers.

The two teams will tangle again Monday night, with puck drop scheduled for 9:30 p.m.