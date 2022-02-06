Blackhawks Fire Longtime Rockford Head Athletic Trainer for Sexual Harassment in 2014

Hawks fire AHL head trainer for sexual harassment in 2014 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks fired longtime Rockford IceHogs head athletic trainer D.J. Jones in November for sexual harassment that allegedly occurred in 2014 but wasn't brought to light until recently, the team confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago late Sunday night. It was first reported by ESPN.

The allegations were reported to the Blackhawks on Oct. 27, 2021 — one day after Jenner & Block released its findings of the 2010 sexual assault investigation — and Jones' contract was terminated seven days later following an investigation. ESPN reported the alleged harassment involved a member of the team's ice crew.

"Under our new leadership, we have made it crystal clear that nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our players and employees, and there is a zero-tolerance policy for any violation of our standards of conduct in our organization. We have done a lot of work to ensure an environment where employees are encouraged to feel safe coming forward, even if it is about wrongdoing that occurred in the past," the Blackhawks said in a statement.

"Recently, when allegations of sexual harassment in 2014 by D.J. Jones, the head athletic trainer for the Rockford IceHogs, were reported to the Blackhawks on October 27, 2021, we adhered to our new protocols and procedures, suspended Mr. Jones, conducted an in depth investigation over 5 days and, following the conclusive results, terminated Mr. Jones on November 3, 2021."

Jones was in his 16th season with Rockford and joined the Blackhawks' organization for the 2006-07 season. Assistant athletic trainer John Walter has been promoted to Rockford's head trainer position and Patrick Chun was hired in December to serve as the new assistant trainer.