Blackhawks Finalize Opening Night Roster for 2022-23 NHL Season

The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m.

Here's what the main roster looks like:

Forwards (13):

Andreas Athanasiou

Colin Blackwell

Max Domi

MacKenzie Entwistle

Reese Johnson

Tyler Johnson

Patrick Kane

Jujhar Khaira

Philipp Kurashev

Sam Lafferty

Taylor Raddysh

Buddy Robinson

Jonathan Toews

Defensemen (7):

Jack Johnson

Seth Jones

Connor Murphy

Alec Regula

Filip Roos

Jarred Tinordi

Alex Vlasic

Goaltenders (2):

Petr Mrazek

Alex Stalock

Injured reserve (3):

Caleb Jones (shoulder)

Boris Katchouk (left ankle sprain)

Jake McCabe (cervical spine injury)

Non-roster (1):

Jason Dickinson (visa issues)

Dickinson will start the season on the non-rostered list, but he will be activated once his visa situation clears up. The Blackhawks are at 22 players right now and the limit is 23, so there's a spot waiting for him whenever he's cleared.

The Blackhawks kick off the season on Wednesday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. It will be the first of a three-game road trip to open the campaign.

