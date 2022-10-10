Blackhawks Finalize Opening Night Roster for 2022-23 NHL Season

Blackhawks finalize 2022-23 Opening Night roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m.
Here's what the main roster looks like:
Forwards (13):
- Andreas Athanasiou
- Colin Blackwell
- Max Domi
- MacKenzie Entwistle
- Reese Johnson
- Tyler Johnson
- Patrick Kane
- Jujhar Khaira
- Philipp Kurashev
- Sam Lafferty
- Taylor Raddysh
- Buddy Robinson
- Jonathan Toews
Defensemen (7):
- Jack Johnson
- Seth Jones
- Connor Murphy
- Alec Regula
- Filip Roos
- Jarred Tinordi
- Alex Vlasic
Goaltenders (2):
- Petr Mrazek
- Alex Stalock
Injured reserve (3):
- Caleb Jones (shoulder)
- Boris Katchouk (left ankle sprain)
- Jake McCabe (cervical spine injury)
Non-roster (1):
- Jason Dickinson (visa issues)
Dickinson will start the season on the non-rostered list, but he will be activated once his visa situation clears up. The Blackhawks are at 22 players right now and the limit is 23, so there's a spot waiting for him whenever he's cleared.
The Blackhawks kick off the season on Wednesday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. It will be the first of a three-game road trip to open the campaign.
