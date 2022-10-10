Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks Finalize Opening Night Roster for 2022-23 NHL Season

By Charlie Roumeliotis

The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m.

Here's what the main roster looks like:

Forwards (13):

  • Andreas Athanasiou
  • Colin Blackwell
  • Max Domi
  • MacKenzie Entwistle
  • Reese Johnson
  • Tyler Johnson
  • Patrick Kane
  • Jujhar Khaira
  • Philipp Kurashev
  • Sam Lafferty
  • Taylor Raddysh
  • Buddy Robinson
  • Jonathan Toews

Defensemen (7):

  • Jack Johnson
  • Seth Jones
  • Connor Murphy
  • Alec Regula
  • Filip Roos
  • Jarred Tinordi
  • Alex Vlasic

Goaltenders (2):

  • Petr Mrazek
  • Alex Stalock

Injured reserve (3):

  • Caleb Jones (shoulder)
  • Boris Katchouk (left ankle sprain)
  • Jake McCabe (cervical spine injury)

Non-roster (1):

  • Jason Dickinson (visa issues)

Dickinson will start the season on the non-rostered list, but he will be activated once his visa situation clears up. The Blackhawks are at 22 players right now and the limit is 23, so there's a spot waiting for him whenever he's cleared.

The Blackhawks kick off the season on Wednesday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. It will be the first of a three-game road trip to open the campaign.

