Blackhawks' Center Pius Suter Makes History With 1st Career Hat Trick

Chicago Blackhawks center Pius Suter picked up a hat trick for the team in Sunday’s win over the Detroit Red Wings, and in doing so he did something that hasn’t been accomplished in more than 90 years.

Suter, who joined the Blackhawks after winning MVP honors in the Swiss hockey league last year, scored the first three goals of his NHL career in Sunday’s win, including two straight to open up the game.

According to the NHL’s PR department, Suter became just the second player in Blackhawks history to record a hat trick within his first six career NHL games, joining Art Somers, who accomplished the feat in Nov. 1929.

To make things just a little bit sweeter, Suter’s first career hat trick was also a history-maker in another way. According to the Blackhawks’ PR department, Suter is the first Chicago player to score his first three career goals in the same game since Bill Kendall achieved the feat back in 1933.

After going 0-3-1 in their first four games of the season, the Blackhawks have bounced back with two straight wins against the Red Wings. They’ll next hit the ice Tuesday when they play the first of back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.