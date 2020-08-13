Blackhawks Center Kirby Dach Joins Elite Company With 1st Career Playoff Goal

Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach scored his first career playoff goal on Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, and in doing so he joined some pretty elite company.

Dach, the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, is appearing in his sixth career postseason game on Thursday, and he’s finally on the board with a goal after scoring on a rebound in the second period of the contest.

According to the NHL's Public Relations department, Dach is the sixth teenager to score a playoff goal for the Blackhawks. In that regard, Dach joins Jeremy Roenick, Eddie Olczyk, Troy Murray, Grant Mulvey and John Harms in the record books.

Kirby Dach, 19, is the sixth teenager in @NHLBlackhawks history to score a goal in the #StanleyCup Playoffs. @kdach77 joined Jeremy Roenick (1989), Eddie Olczyk (6 in 1985), Troy Murray (1982), Grant Mulvey (2 in 1975) and John Harms (3 in 1944). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/EjIejaUx6Z — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 13, 2020

Incidentally, Dach’s first career regular season goal was also against the Golden Knights, as he scored in his second game in a Blackhawks sweater.

Dach now has a goal and four assists in six postseason games for the Blackhawks in his young career.