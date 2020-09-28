Blackhawks Bring Back Brandon Pirri in Trade With Golden Knights

The Chicago Blackhawks have made it a habit to give former players another shot in recent years, and it appears they’ll be doing that again, as they’ve acquired Brandon Pirri in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.

In exchange, the Blackhawks sent forward Dylan Sikura to the Golden Knights.

Pirri, a second-round pick of the Blackhawks in the 2009 NHL Draft, notched two assists for the Golden Knights in 16 games last season, but spent most of the year with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, with 15 goals and 20 assists to his credit in 38 games.

Pirri appeared in 35 games with the Blackhawks between 2010 and 2014, with six goals and seven assists in those contests.

He has bounced around the NHL since then, scoring a total of 72 goals and registering 49 assists in 275 career NHL games.

Pirri has one year remaining on his contract, with a cap hit of $775,000 for the 2020-21 season.

Sikura has spent most of the last two seasons with the Rockford IceHogs, appearing in a total of 47 games for the Blackhawks during that time. He scored his first NHL goal during the 2019-20 season, with 13 assists in his NHL career.