Blackhawks Blow Late Lead, but Still Win on Toews Goal

The Chicago Blackhawks coughed up a three-goal lead in the third period of Thursday’s game against the Boston Bruins, but they still escaped Beantown with the second point as Jonathan Toews scored the overtime game-winner.

Dylan Strome returned to the lineup and scored a goal and added an assist, and Alex DeBrincat snapped a 12-game goalless drought with a tally of his own as the Blackhawks started off a two-game road trip with a win against one of the NHL’s top teams.

Ryan Carpenter scored his first goal of the season, a short-handed tally, in the first period.

Robin Lehner saved 37 shots to earn the victory for Chicago, a game after sitting out due to flu-like symptoms.

Former Blackhawks forward Joakim Nordstrom scored for the Bruins as part of their third period comeback, and Torrey Krug and Chris Wagner also added goals in the losing effort.

The Blackhawks were outplayed for most of the first period, but stormed back and scored a pair of goals within 40 seconds of one another late in the period. Carpenter collected a rebound off a Connor Murphy shot and deposited the puck in the back of the net to make it 1-0, and then Strome scored on a redirected shot off the stick of Erik Gustafsson to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes of action.

The Blackhawks added a goal early in the third period when DeBrincat skated into the Boston zone, eluded defenders, and fired a shot past Tuukka Rask to extend the Chicago lead to three goals.

Less than two minutes later, the Bruins began their comeback with a Nordstrom goal, his third of the season, but Boston wasn’t done yet. With five minutes left, Gustafsson fell down in the offensive zone while the Blackhawks were on the power play, and Wagner scored a shorthanded goal to narrow the deficit to 3-2.

With two and a half minutes remaining, Krug scored to tie the game at 3-3, and the Bruins extended their home points streak to 17 games to open the season.

Within the first minute of overtime, Toews and Patrick Kane were able to skate in on a 2-on-0 breakaway, and a nifty move by the Blackhawks’ captain beat Rask and gave Chicago a 4-3 victory in the Original Six showdown.

The Blackhawks will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the New Jersey Devils in Newark.